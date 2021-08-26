Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Project Angel Parent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of Project Angel Parent stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

