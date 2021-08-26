Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MLNK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

NYSE MLNK opened at $26.00 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.