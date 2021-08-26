Millennium Management LLC Sells 235,236 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,236 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Visteon by 16.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after buying an additional 24,654 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth $3,161,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth $422,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth $1,411,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 201.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $109.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.15.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,732 shares of company stock worth $2,312,529. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

