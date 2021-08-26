iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.39. 302,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,080,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.