Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) dropped 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.83 and last traded at $39.83. Approximately 124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 81,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $843.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LORL. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,797,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 228.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 597,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 415,774 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 302.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

