Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) vs. MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Head to Head Review

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Inari Medical alerts:

41.3% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inari Medical and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 12.02% 12.10% 11.02% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and MeaTech 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $139.67 million 28.81 $13.79 million $0.27 298.52 MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inari Medical and MeaTech 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inari Medical presently has a consensus price target of $126.20, suggesting a potential upside of 56.58%. Given Inari Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Summary

Inari Medical beats MeaTech 3D on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter. The firm’s developing a novel, proprietary three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. The company was founded by Sharon Fima and Omri Schanin in May 2018 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.