$66.93 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce sales of $66.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the highest is $72.52 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $266.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.15 million to $278.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $397.59 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MP Materials.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.23 and a beta of 4.94. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

