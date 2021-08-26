Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.73. Missfresh shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MF. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MF. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Missfresh in the second quarter worth $15,354,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Missfresh in the second quarter worth $779,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Missfresh in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Missfresh in the second quarter worth $865,000.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

