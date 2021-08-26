Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,834 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.22, for a total transaction of $2,316,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

MORN stock opened at $264.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Morningstar by 162.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

