Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells 23,139 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $2,552,000.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $109,379.76.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00.

QLYS opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.48.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,368,000 after buying an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.