Seamus Grady Sells 29,955 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE FN opened at $98.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fabrinet by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP grew its position in Fabrinet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $1,842,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

