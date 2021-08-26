Alexander F. Stern Sells 90,000 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stock

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.