Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

