Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,155 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,654,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $103.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

