STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after acquiring an additional 139,861 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

