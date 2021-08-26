Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $209,532,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $126,928,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LAD opened at $341.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.52. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

