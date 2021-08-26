Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 153 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.3% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $269.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.47. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.