Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

