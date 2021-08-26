Millennium Management LLC Acquires 25,499 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 251.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of AJX opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $309.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. Equities analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

