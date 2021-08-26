Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 145.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,877 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Safe Bulkers worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 437.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.81. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

