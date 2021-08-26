Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,362 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 291,228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,488,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,405,000 after buying an additional 145,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $140.74 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.87.

