Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Sanara MedTech worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMTI. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth $7,009,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth $1,508,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sanara MedTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Sanara MedTech stock opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

