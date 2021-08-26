Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) & Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Critical Contrast

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Molecular Templates and Imago BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates $18.84 million 19.37 -$104.92 million ($2.13) -3.05 Imago BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Imago BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molecular Templates.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Templates and Imago BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates -359.67% -105.16% -45.62% Imago BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Molecular Templates shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Molecular Templates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Molecular Templates and Imago BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates 0 1 3 0 2.75 Imago BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Molecular Templates currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.08%. Imago BioSciences has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.22%. Given Molecular Templates’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Molecular Templates is more favorable than Imago BioSciences.

Summary

Imago BioSciences beats Molecular Templates on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E. Poma, Jean Gariépy, and Leigh Revers in 2000 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

