Morgan Stanley Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $68.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.59.

Shares of FL stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.27.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $69,007,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $46,778,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after buying an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,394,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,135,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

