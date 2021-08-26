PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,448.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.
About PureTech Health
