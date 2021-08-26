PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,448.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

