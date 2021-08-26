DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63. DLocal has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $70.18.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

