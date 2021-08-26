Wedbush Lowers Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $21.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.78. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. Analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denny’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

