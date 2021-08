Wedbush Lowers Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $21.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.78. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. Analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denny’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrĂ©es, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

