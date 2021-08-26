Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 238.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

CZA stock opened at $93.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $94.11.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

