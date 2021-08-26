Morgan Stanley Acquires 6,867 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.55% of Artesian Resources worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 28.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.07. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.