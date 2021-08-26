Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 68.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 461,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,597 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVRO. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AVROBIO by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AVROBIO by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $271.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

