boohoo group (LON:BOO) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded boohoo group to a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 282.40 ($3.69) on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 288.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 39.32.

In other boohoo group news, insider Iain McDonald bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £143,880 ($187,980.14).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

