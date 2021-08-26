Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €144.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €148.18 ($174.33).

WCH stock opened at €148.80 ($175.06) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12 month high of €146.35 ($172.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €129.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

