Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €95.56 ($112.42) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €97.69.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

