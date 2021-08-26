Analysts Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $798.10 Million

Analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to announce $798.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $806.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $789.80 million. ChampionX reported sales of $633.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of CHX opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.06 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

