Morgan Stanley Buys 206,689 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,689 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of GeoPark worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth $1,650,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 112,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of GPRK opened at $10.98 on Thursday. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $670.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.78%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

