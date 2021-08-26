Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 124.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 57.4% during the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 127,678 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 22.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 697,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after buying an additional 125,717 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 304.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 86,115 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 30.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth $697,000. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 417,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,357,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULH opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $422.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

