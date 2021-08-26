Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Winmark were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Winmark by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,459,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Winmark by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Winmark news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $201.12 on Thursday. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $150.03 and a 52 week high of $218.02. The firm has a market cap of $730.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.34.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 49.06% and a negative return on equity of 312.07%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

