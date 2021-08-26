Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,501 Shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Global X Guru Index ETF worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GURU opened at $49.80 on Thursday. Global X Guru Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70.

