Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $455.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $447.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $449.78. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

