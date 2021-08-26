Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 1,472.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,003 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 45.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 421,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 79,497 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

