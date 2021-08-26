Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ScanSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in ScanSource by 3.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 14.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 241,295 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.57. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.