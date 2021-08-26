Morgan Stanley Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 100,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE KOF opened at $57.45 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

