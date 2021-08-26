Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $869.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report sales of $869.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $891.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $835.70 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $781.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7.5% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 1.13. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

