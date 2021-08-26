Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 280.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 2,430.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,237,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the first quarter worth about $195,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 32.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 62.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBFX opened at $11.52 on Thursday. PBF Logistics LP has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.21 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

PBFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $134,455.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

