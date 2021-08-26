Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 259 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 45.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $86.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

