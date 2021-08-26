Royal Bank of Canada Has $224,000 Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyliion by 249.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 198,722 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hyliion by 11.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Hyliion by 284.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,744 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyliion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,272,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,244,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,500 shares of company stock worth $4,197,625. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.77. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hyliion Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.