Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $5,476,385.20 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $5,476,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $4,113,515.15.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $7,945,791.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $3,282,845.54.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $8,870,843.61.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

