Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells 62,016 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $11,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $858,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Prabir Adarkar sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.85, for a total value of $6,994,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $69,584,426.71.

DASH stock opened at $188.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion and a PE ratio of -25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

