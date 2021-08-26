Royal Bank of Canada Has $229,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $95.22.

