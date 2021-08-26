Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT):
- 8/17/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $319.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
- 8/5/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 7/6/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.
FLT stock opened at $262.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
