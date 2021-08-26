Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT):

8/17/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $319.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/5/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/6/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

FLT stock opened at $262.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies Inc alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,617,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,217,000 after buying an additional 31,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.